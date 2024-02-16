A Glimpse of Rav Dan Segal shlita and Rav Dov Kook shlita

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Rav Dov Kook is known as the Tzaddik of Tveriah. He and his wife, Rebbitzen Leah, open their home to all- the poor, the broken and the downtrodden. Rav Dov’s Beis Medrash has an all-day Kollel. Rebbitzen Leah has non-stop Tehillim going on in their home. She is the grand-daughter of Rav Elyashiv zt”l and the daughter of Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein shlita.

Rav Dov’s davening has always been unique. His minyan is read for him at a moment’s notice. At times, shacharis will take an hour and a half. At other times, it takes three hours. Sometimes it is even double that. But everyone who attends can perceive the tzidkus of this holy mekubal and his immense ahavas Yisroel.

For decades, Rav Dov has been fasting. He fasts for everyone. He fasts for the Geulah. He fasts for Klal Yisroel.

But October 7th, however, has taken a great toll on this holy Tzaddik. His holy guf has become emaciated on account of his fasting and rigorous davening and learning. He fasts for the hostages. He fasts for those soldiers who have died in this war. He fasts for the wounded.

Rav Dan Segal is known as the holy Mashgiach. He studied under Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, and then in Ponovech. He was close to the holy Mashgiach Rav Chatzkel Levenstein and is the Mashgiach of the Yeshiva in Tifrach.

Recently, Rav Dan Segal shlita wrote a letter of encouragement to Rav Dov Kook. He inscribed it in a copy of his peirush on the Mesilas Yesharim entitled, “Chovas HaAdam” that he sent to him.

In honor of my precious friend, a friend of Hashem and the entire house of Israel!

I hope that this [sefer] will be a remembrance of me before him as a blessing [to pray for me] , may he [Rav Dov] merit to “see the pleasantness of Hashem and to visit His Heichal [abode]. (Tehillim 27:4).”

With Strong Friendship,

Dan Zev HaLevi Segal

“כבוד ידידי היקר

ידיד ד’ ובית ישראל

אקוה כי זה יהיה להזכירני לפניו לברכה

יזכה לחזות בנועם ד’ ולבקר בהיכלו

בידידות עוז

דן זאב הלוי סגל”