Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“NOTHING but the DAF” Reb Eli Stefansky releases new concise daily daf yomi shiur for chazara (without emails, stories, etc.) FULL STORY HERE.

Reb Eli Stefansky and MDY have just released a new version of his popular daf yomi shiur entitled “Nothing but the Daf”

The shiur is Reb Eli’s shiur without the classic emails, stories, etc. The purpose of this version is for people to do chazara on that day’s daf or provide the ability to learn the daf in a shorter time period when time is of the essence.

The “Nothing but the Daf” shiur still contains Reb Eli’s unique charts and visual aids, making the daf come to life and helping the listener remember the daf.

To receive “Nothing but the Daf” daily via WhatsApp CLICK HERE or https://api.jewishadgroup.com/7kAL7N

To see a sample  – CLICK HERE

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HORRIFIC NEWS: Six IDF Soldiers Killed On Thursday; Four In Gaza, Two At Allenby Crossing

DESPICABLE HATE IN NYC: Professor at Columbia University Launches Assault on Yeshiva Education

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 IDF Soldiers Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

More Protests? Avreich From Peleg Yerushalmi Arrested; Over 70 Bnei Yeshivos In Prison

Drama At Prison 10: Protesters Block Military Van With Chareidi Detainees, One Escapes

Trump: Antifa to Be Branded Terrorist Group in New Crackdown on Radical Left

MONTREAL: Judge Shields Attacker Who Beat Jewish Father in Front of Children, Says Assailant “Not Criminally Responsible”

4 Leftist Ex-Shin Bet Chiefs Trying To Block Zini’s Appointment; Religious Zionism CEO: “A Dark Minority”

PROBLEM FOR FRUM TROOPS? Pentagon’s New Beard Policy Raises Questions for Religious Soldiers

Dati Leumi Rabbanim: Groups Promoting IDF Enlistment Should Not Be Allowed Into Girls’ High Schools