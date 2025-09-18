“NOTHING but the DAF” Reb Eli Stefansky releases new concise daily daf yomi shiur for chazara (without emails, stories, etc.) FULL STORY HERE.

Reb Eli Stefansky and MDY have just released a new version of his popular daf yomi shiur entitled “Nothing but the Daf”

The shiur is Reb Eli’s shiur without the classic emails, stories, etc. The purpose of this version is for people to do chazara on that day’s daf or provide the ability to learn the daf in a shorter time period when time is of the essence.

The “Nothing but the Daf” shiur still contains Reb Eli’s unique charts and visual aids, making the daf come to life and helping the listener remember the daf.

To receive “Nothing but the Daf” daily via WhatsApp CLICK HERE or https://api.jewishadgroup.com/7kAL7N

To see a sample – CLICK HERE