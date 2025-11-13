A hillula marking ten years since the passing of Rabbi Yoram Abergel, zt”l was held in Miami, led by his son and successor, Rabbi Yisroel Abergel, shlit”a

Commemorating a Decade of Torah and Legacy in Miami: As the Torah world marks ten years since the passing of Rabbi Yoram Abergel, zt”l, a great pillar of Torah in Eretz Yisroel and especially throughout the South, his disciples and followers around the globe continue to honor his memory through gatherings of Torah and inspiration.

Earlier this week, the Jewish community of Miami hosted a moving hillula in tribute to Rabbi Yoram, zt”l. The event was graced by the presence of his son and successor, HaGaon HaTzaddik Rabbi Yisroel Abergel, shlit”a, who arrived as a guest of honor from Eretz Yisroel while traveling across the United States on a cross-country chizuk mission.

Hundreds of Rabbi Yoram’s students, admirers, and those who continue to walk in his ways filled the hall in Miami to pay tribute to his legacy: a life of Torah, compassion, and unwavering dedication to klal Yisroel.

Torah Leaders Gather to Recall a Life of Chessed and Kedushah

The hall in Miami was filled with an atmosphere of unity and respect as leading rabbanim and community figures gathered to honor the memory of Rabbi Yoram Abergel, zt”l. Representing a wide spectrum of Sephardic and Ashkenazic communities, the evening reflected the far-reaching influence of a man whose Torah and heart embraced all of klal Yisroel.

Among the distinguished participants were Rabbi Avraham Azancot, shlit”a, of the Magen Avraham shul; Rabbi Yosef Galimidi, shlit”a, of the Syrian Safra community in Aventura and member of the Kashrus and Beis Din boards; Rabbi Shai Amar, shlit”a of the Golden Beach Chabad; Rabbi Shlomo Cohen, shlit”a, of the Sephardic community in Denver, Colorado; Rabbi Rafael Muratov, shlit”a, of the Bukharian community in Miami; and Rabbi Oren Pinchasov, shlit”a, of the Bukharian community in Hollywood, alongside hundreds of Rabbi Yoram’s devoted students and followers who continue to live by his Torah and teachings.

Continuing His Life’s Work

Throughout the evening, speaker after speaker shared personal recollections and words of admiration, describing Rabbi Yoram’s humility, his compassion for those in need, and his extraordinary ability to uplift and encourage every Jew he encountered. His holiness, they said, radiated warmth and sincerity, touching hearts, inspiring growth, and leaving behind a generation of talmidim who continue to walk in his ways.

The rabbanim also spoke of Rabbi Yoram’s enduring impact through Mosdot HaMeir La’aretz, founded by the ba’al ha-hillula and led today by his son, Rabbi Yisroel Abergel, shlit”a. The institutions continue to thrive under his leadership, establishing kollelim and Torah learning centers, and publishing Mesilos El HaNefesh—the widely distributed Torah journal inspired by Rabbi Yoram’s teachings, now translated into multiple languages and reaching readers across the world.

Each address emphasized that these efforts embody the very essence of Rabbi Yoram’s mission: to spread Torah, strengthen yiras Shamayim, and bring Jews from every background closer to Hashem.

Words of Chizuk from Rabbi Yisroel Abergel shlit”a

The highlight of the gathering came when the guest of honor, Rabbi Yisroel Abergel shlit”a, delivered the main address. Speaking with warmth and sincerity, he drew deeply from his father’s teachings, offering words of chizuk and guidance to the assembled crowd.

He urged the audience to continue walking in a path of Torah and holiness, to sanctify Hashem’s Name in every aspect of life, and to hold fast to the light of his father’s Torah; a light that continues to guide Am Yisroel even a decade after his passing.

When his remarks concluded, the atmosphere was filled with emotion as hundreds lined up to receive Rabbi Yisroel’s blessing and counsel, a living continuation of the spiritual bond connecting father, son, and all those touched by their Torah.