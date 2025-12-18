The Miracle of the BJX Kiruv Center in Flatbush: Chanukah with Dr. Faye & Shabbos of Chizuk with Rav Gav

Prior to BJX, no one dreamed that local Kiruv in Flatbush was possible. How would unaffiliated Jews be recruited? Why would they be interested in Yiddishkeit? Which families would be willing to open their doors to complete strangers to host them and introduce them to the beauty of Shabbos and Yomim Tovim?

With tremendous Siyata Dishmaya, BJX opened its Kiruv Center close to 15 years ago, creating a paradigm shift that made this a reality.

This past Shabbos, BJX brought Chizuk to hundreds of Flatbush Jews of all backgrounds. People were uplifted, galvanized and energized, experiencing a renewed Hislavus, passion, in their Avodas Hashem.

It began with a glorious Kabbalas Shabbos led by Chazan Yossi Kessner. To witness the magnificent tapestry of Jews coalescing together was invigorating and soul stirring. In an age in which Machlokes and divisiveness are tragically rampant, the unity at BJX is a sight to behold. The diversity of Jews and the tremendous Ruach at BJX truly mirrors the Kosel HaMaaravi.

The Morah D’Asra of BJX, Rav Yitzchok Fingerer, spoke eloquently before Maariv uplifting everyone with Divrei Torah from the Ohr Hachaim HaKadosh and the Sefer Luach Erez. He then introduced the world-renowned speaker Rav Gav from Aish HaTorah in Eretz Yisrael, who through his unique humor and inspiration gave everyone perspective on what it means to care about another Yid.

The Oneg was packed with students from BJX and RAJE who came to hear Rav Gav speak about, “The Secret to Lasting Relationships.” BJX was honored to have the partnership of Rabbis Katzin and Goldshteyn who joined together.

On Shabbos morning, several students were honored for their growth and commitment to Yiddishkeit. One student who used to drive on Shabbos is now not only Shomer Shabbos but attends Yeshiva every day. Another young man, a pharmacist, was recognized for his commitment to put on Tefillin every day for the past three months. While another student, who attended Edward Murrow High school and is now in Brooklyn College was honored with Hagbah as he has taken on Torah observance. As the Rav said before Hagbah, “Here is someone who truly upholds the Torah even in the most challenging circumstances.”

Shalosh Seudos was reserved for the Frum community. Rav Fingerer shared astounding news. He said that on Erev Shabbos, one of their college students, with tremendous Mesiras Nefesh went under the knife and had a Bris Milah. Everyone was enthralled by the masterful Derashos of HaRav Lieff, Morah D’Asra of the Agudah of Avenue L and the special guest speaker, Rav Gav. Shabbos concluded with a beautiful musical Havdalah led by the renowned Duvid’l who was accompanied by Shia Solomon and Rav Gav.

The glow of Shabbos was the perfect prelude to an extraordinary Chanukah.

The first night of Chanukah was freezing cold. Would anyone venture out on such a frigid night? Yet, despite the howling wind and treacherous ice, the BJX students came to celebrate Chanukah. Inside, at the party, the contrast with the weather couldn’t have been greater. BJX’s beloved Dr. Faygie Zakheim was an incredible hostess. Dr Faye greeted everyone with the warmest welcome and immediately made everyone feel like family. Everyone was warmed by the love and joy that permeated the atmosphere. Their Neshamos were ignited. They enjoyed a hot buffet, bar, entertainment, raffles and prizes and most of all the Menorah lighting and the ruchniyus inspiration.

A packed crowd of students crowded around Reb Shlomo Zakheim Z”L’s Menorah to learn the Berachos and be introduced to the profound significance of Chanukah. For many in the audience, this Chanukah was their first time lighting the Menorah and saying the Berachos. Everyone left with a beautiful door prize (an elegantly prepared Menorah kit) to keep them connected and with a deeper appreciation for Yiddishkeit.

The Greek’s objective was to steal the hearts of young, bright Jews away from Yiddishkeit and indoctrinate them with Hellenistic culture. Today, the same war is being waged. The majority of American Jewry are far removed from Hashem and a Torah lifestyle. Thousands of local young Jews attend public high school and college, and they are exposed to the worst values. Would BJX succeed in winning their hearts back to Yiddishkeit? Would young men and women go against the tide and light Menorah for the first time? Keep on dreaming, the skeptics said. As was evident from this event, our Jewish brothers and sisters earnestly and sincerely want to return to their roots and reconnect to Yiddishkeit.

Look at the photos and see history in the making and miracles of the Pintele Yid coming home! The BJX rabbis expressed tremendous gratitude to Dr. Faygie Zakheim for helping create an extraordinary night of Kiddush Hashem. Certainly, the Neshamos of the BJX students were ignited and uplifted that evening. Now, it’s up to the students to keep that Pach Shemen, their bright flames burning an entire year by joining more Torah classes, uplifting programs and meaningful events. BJX is there to ignite them.