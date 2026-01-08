Trump To Withdraw US From 66 Global Bodies Devoted To “Woke” Issues

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum ordering the withdrawal of U.S. support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions, including 31 UN organizations.

Many of the organizations are designated to “woke” or “diversity-related” issues, such as the UN Forum on People of African Descent and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations

“The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

