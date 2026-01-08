Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump To Withdraw US From 66 Global Bodies Devoted To “Woke” Issues

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum ordering the withdrawal of U.S. support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions, including 31 UN organizations.

Many of the organizations are designated to “woke” or “diversity-related” issues, such as the UN Forum on People of African Descent and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations

“The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Disgrace At Military Prison: Bochurim Weren’t Provided Mehadrin Food For 3 Days

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Uri Lupolianski Z”L, Founder of Yad Sarah and Jerusalem’s First Chareidi Mayor

Shocking Investigation Reveals Jewish Woman And Baby From Israel Living Among ISIS Terrorists

Unvaccinated 11-Month-Old Baby on Life Support With Measles Near Jerusalem

“Lomdei Torah Are Not Just Sharing The Burden; They’re Carrying The Entire Burden”

LAKEWOOD: Gedolei Yisroel Convene Emergency Gathering to Address Dangers of AI, Call For Yom Tefillah and Taanis

ICE Agents Shoot And Kill Woman in Minneapolis After She Allegedly Tried Running Them Over

State Comptroller: A Third Of Israelis Lack Protection Against Missile Fire

TENSION AT SEA: U.S. Forces Seize Two Oil Tankers In North Atlantic Amid Sanctions Enforcement

Hamas Resumes Search With Red Cross For Body Of Fallen Officer Ran Gvili In Gaza City