The Case of the Melted Chanukah Oil Holders

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Many people are aware of some the dangers of poorly manufactured Chanukah glass. Truthfully, they are not made of glass but rather a type of plastic. They are dangerous and, in this author’s opinion, should not be used on account of the danger associated with using them. If one does use them, they should be watched carefully and after the thirty minutes they should be extinguished.

This article deals with a different issue – that of possibly being allowed to return them to the store in which they were purchased.

The Shulchan Aruch (Choshain Mishpat 232:3) clearly states:

One who sells his friend land.. or an animal, or other portable goods, and a deficiency is found in the item purchased that the purchaser was unaware of, he may return it even after many years. For this is considered a Mekach Ta’us – a faulty transaction. This is on condition that he did not use the item after he became aware of the deficiency. But if he used it after he observed the deficiency, he has forgiven it and he may not return it [for a refund].

The owner of the Chanukah glass, Yehudah Hirsch from Jerusalem, however, claims that it was his own fault and it is probably not subject to Mekach Ta’us.

How so?

The instructions stated to use the metal clasp to hold the wick up higher above the middle glass. He did not do so. Instead, he inserted the wick in the glass tube itself which caused the greater intensity in heat.

** There is a Yesoma who, boruch Hashem, just got engaged. If anyone would like to assist in making her chasuna please donate here or contact the author.**

But is Yehudah Hirsch correct? What if there were not sufficient warning labels? It would seem that this is a common type of mistake and such a deficiency should not happen even if there was a warning sign placed.

