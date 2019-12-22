BIZCHUS RAV NACHMAN BEN FAIGA? PM Netanyahu And Wife Secretly Meet With Rabbi Shalom Arush





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah have been holding secret meetings in recent weeks with one of the more influential members of the Breslov Chassidim who is also very involved in bringing Ba’alei Teshuva back into the fold.

According to a report that appeared in BeChadrei Charedim on Sunday, the couple met Rabbi Shalom Arush after the indictment letter against Netanyahu was presented to him by the Attorney General. Members of the Rabbis court kept the meeting a complete secret.

The meeting which took place in the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Yerushalayim lasted for more than three hours. It is unclear who initiated the meeting, but it has been made known that during the meeting, politics were not discussed. Rabbi Arush spoke with the couple and offered them strength in light of their legal troubles.

Members of Rabbi Arush’s court refused to confirm any details saying only “We do not comment on the people that the Rabbi meets with.”

Likewise, no response to the publication has been forthcoming from the Prime Minister’s office.

Arush has authored many works which have been translated from Hebrew into English, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Portuguese, and Yiddish by Rabbi Lazer Brody who claims that combined, they have sold more than a million copies.

Arush was one of nine children born to his parents in the town of Beni Mellal, Morocco. He learned in the local Jewish Alliance school and studied Hebrew in the evenings. His eldest brother married and immigrated to Israel before the rest of the family; Arush, his parents, and other siblings immigrated to Israel when he was 13.

The family settled in Petah Tikva, where his parents enrolled Arush in a state-religious school; he later attended a secular high school. In 1970 he joined the Israel Defense Forces as an airborne combat medic, taking part in many missions, including missions during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. During that time, five of his closest friends were killed in a helicopter crash while carrying out an army mission. This event was one of the catalysts for his personal teshuva.

