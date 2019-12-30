1000s Visit Kever Yosef HaTzaddik For ‘Zos Chanukah’ [PHOTOS]





Thousands of mispallalim on Monday night visited Kever Yosef HaTzaddik, located in PA (Palestinian Authority) occupied Shechem. The group coordinated the visit with security officials, with soldiers escorting the mispallalim, who entered Shechem in armor buses to protect against gunfire from PA-based terrorists.

Participating in the visit were Shomron Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, IDF Central District Commander Major-General Nadav Padan, and other military and civilian personnel.

The event was coincided with the last night of Chanukah, ‘Zos Chanukah’, drawing a larger than usual crowd. According to Dagan, there were 2,500 mispallalim taking part in the special event, and they were permitted sufficient time to be mispallel and take part in dancing.

