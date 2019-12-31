Unbelievable: Over One Half of the Candidates Failed the Israeli Bar Exam





The results of the last bar exam given in Israel were released on Sunday, December 29, 2019. According to the dismal results, 52% of the candidates failed the exam. Of 2,492 persons who took the exam, only 1,196 passed while 1,296 failed.

According to school; 86% of the students from the University of Tel Aviv passed. Regarding the Carmel Academic College, that figure stands at 22%, which means four out of every five who took the exam failed.

For comparison sake, six years ago, in 2013, the percent of candidates who failed the exam was 22%. During that same period of time, all the interns who studied in universities passed the exam. At Tel Aviv University, the passing rate was 97%. The rate at the Carmel Academic College was 76%, almost four times today’s results.

