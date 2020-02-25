Unprecedented Ruling: Israeli Imprisoned In Thailand For 50 Years To Be Transferred To Israel





Israel’s Supreme Court ruled last week that Yigal Machlouf of Beer Sheva, an Israeli imprisoned in Thailand for drug dealing (Ecstacy pills) will be transferred to Israel and continue his sentence there, Chareidim10 reported.

Machlouf was sentenced to death about 12 years ago but his sentence was commuted to 50 years of imprisonment.

The appeal to the Supreme Court was filed three years ago on the background of the deteriorating health of Machlouf, 51, who is imprisoned in difficult conditions and is not receiving the medical care he requires.

Harav Nechemia Wilhelm, the Chabad shaliach in Bangkok, has supported Machlouf with great devotion from the time he was arrested and has tried to alleviate some of his suffering caused by the difficult conditions in Thai prisons.

Upon the outbreak of the coronavirus, Machlouf’s attorny appealed to the Supreme Court judges to expedite the verdict in light of the additional risk to Machlouf’s health.

The decision was made contrary to the positions of former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Justice Minister Amir Ohana and Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan who reportedly received information from the police about the danger that Machlouf poses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







