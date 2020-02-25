Arab Vandalism In French Hill: Dozens Of Windowshields Shattered Overnight





Dozens of car windshields were shattered overnight Monday in the French Hill neighborhood of Jerusalem, Kikar Shabbos reported.

Residents of the usually peaceful neighborhood reported the vandalism to the police on Tuesday morning. Police arrived, collected evidence from the scene and opened an investigation.

French Hill resident Simcha Abrams, whose car was damaged, told Kikar H’Shabbos: “I’ve heard many complaints for a long time from residents of the neighborhood – both secular and Chareidi – about car thefts and vandalism.”

Another resident said: The time has come for the police and the Jerusalem municipality to wake up and understand that there is a serious problem in French Hill.”

“The police presence and security should be increased, and they should relate with great seriousness to car break-ins and vandalism which take place here on a weekly basis before a real tragedy occurs.”

Kikar H’Shabbos noted that the Jerusalem Municipality allocated a budget to increase the sense of security on French Hill, located next to the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya. The municipality has also added more speed bumps to neighborhood roads as well as street lights. However, neighborhood residents complain that the lawlessness and break-ins into homes and cars continue to occur at least once a week.

