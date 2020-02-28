Watch: “L’vakeish Rachamim” – Special Song Composed In Honor Of Harav Chaim Kanievsky’s Chizzuk Trip Prior To Election

In light of the above, Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky made a decision to embark on a rare trip around Israel, a trip that is quite difficult for the Gadol due to his advanced age and rigorous daily learning schedule.
Harav Chaim instructed that this trip’s focus be the Jews’ greatest weapon, the power of tefillah, and in that light the chizzuk trip was named “Levakeish Rachamim.” A special song was composed in honor of the trip, aptly named “Levakeish Rachamim,” and is replete with hints and phrases from Megillas Esther, comparing the current political situation to the plight of the Jews during the times of Haman, who also wanted to erase the world of Yiddishkeit.
The chizzuk trip began on Tuesday evening at a large gathering at Ateret Yeshivah in Kiryat Sefer, headed by Hagadol Harav Chaim and Rosh Yeshivah Harav Gershon Edelstein.
Harav Chaim held an atzeret for the north of Israel in Tzfat on Wednesday evening, will lead an atzeret tefillah at the Kosel on Thursday at 7 p.m., attend a gathering in Beit Shemesh on Motzei Shabbos at 8 p.m. on Rechov Nachal Nitzanim and lead a mass atzeret in Bnei Brak on Sunday.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)