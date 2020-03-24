Israel: 1,656 Cases, 2nd Death, Reports Of Imminent Lockdown Enforced By Police Patrols





A total of 1,656 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, with 31 patients in serious condition, the Health Ministry stated. A total of 49 patients have recovered from the virus.

A second death from the coronavirus in Israel was recorded on Tuesday when a 67-year-old woman passed away in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. The woman had severe underlying illnesses and had been hospitalized in the ICU on a respirator for a week. It is unknown how she contracted the virus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a seven-hour meeting on Monday with senior government officials, during which he said that up to one million Israelis could be infected with the coronavirus and up to 10,000 could die, chas v’chalilah, according to a Channel 12 News report.

According to news reports, it was decided at the meeting to tighten restrictions on Israeli citizens, with public transportation to be completely suspended, all stores but supermarkets and pharmacies closed and an increased police presence on the streets to ensure citizens are leaving their homes only for essential purposes. The details of the lockdown, which will apply for a seven-day period, are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

The new restrictions will reportedly ban Israelis from leaving their homes to attend weddings, shuls or mikvaos. Attending levayos will be permitted. Even medical services will be restricted and leaving the home for medical treatment will only be allowed for urgent medical care that cannot be postponed. Delivery services will be allowed for food, medications and hygiene products only. People will be allowed to leave their homes for light exercise only with 100 meters of their homes.

The government also decided to establish an economic relief program for business owners and self-employed workers.

Meanwhile, the IDF has designated eight battalions, one for each police district, to assist police in enforcing a national lockdown if and when it is announced.

A pediatrician at Hadassah Har Hatzofim in Jerusalem was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday, requiring medical staff members and two children to be sent to quarantine. A hospital spokesperson said that the pediatrician also worked at the Leumit Kupat Cholim, which has been closed down for the time being.

About 260 Israelis scheduled to return to Israel from Italy on Monday will be quarantined at a “coronavirus hotel” in the north, the Kinar Hotel near Tiverya. The Defense Ministry will meet the passengers at Ben Gurion Airport and transfer them to the hotel.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) and her staff were ordered to self-quarantine after the Deputy Director-General of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

