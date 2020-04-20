94-Year-Old Corona Patient Survives, Is Released From Hospital With Clean Bill of Health





Terrific news came from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Hospital on Sunday after a 94-year-old woman was released from the hospital after surviving Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The woman was hospitalized in moderate condition approximately 10 days ago and was admitted to the specialized ward that was isolated for corona patients. Due to the rigorous careful treatment she received at the hospital her condition improved significantly and after two negative tests for the disease she was released. She was accompanied by joyous family members.

The Director of Internal Medicine Department C, Dr. Gabriel Monter, said: “We are very happy today to see the patient healthy after recovering from coronavirus. Like any patient of such an age, we were very worried about her condition. But throughout the hospitalization process, we saw the power of her spirit and that gave us strength as well. We wish her well and many more healthy and good years”

The patient’s family thanked the Shaare Tzedek staff for the treatment she received. “We had great concern for our mother’s condition,” said one of the woman’s children. “We saw that the treatment was amazing and that she was in good hands. We want to thank the teams for their dedicated, personal and caring service. We are very happy that we we can take mom home healthy,” they added.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








