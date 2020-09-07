6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Israeli Hospital Due to Corona Complications

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that a 6-year-old girl, who had contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Sheba Hospital at Tel HaShomer has passed Away. It is unclear whether she died due to Corona or due to the serious disease that she was previously suffering from.

The girl, who according to Israeli media is a Muslim Arab. According to Galei Tzahal news radio, the girl contracted Covid-19 but died as a result of her pre-existing condition.

According to a statement made by the Hospital, the girl died of cancer that she had suffered from even before contracting Corona.

This would not be the first child to have died in Israel due to complications suffered from Corona. Previously, a ten-year-old boy died due to complications with the disease.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)