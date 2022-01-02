WATCH: “Giyur Express:” The Ramifications Of Yamina’s Giyur Reform

The Chotam organization, which works toward promoting Jewish values in the Jewish state, published a video educating the public about the ramifications of the giyur reform being advanced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government.

The video opens by describing the years during which “the Jewish people returns to its land after thousands of years of galus.”

“But in recent years, many people have made aliyah through the Law of Return,” the narrator continued, describing how the law turned into an easy way for those desiring a “blue identity card” to gain Israeli citizenship – “oligarchs, those seeking free medical care or a generous absorption package and/or housing. And of course, it was an excellent way to garner political power for ‘certain parties.'”

“And what does the government want to do now that the gates of Israel have been breached? It opens ‘giyur stands’ instead of a state giyur system – a gate of entry into the Jewish world. These reforms will lead to the massive entry of millions of ‘housing seekers’ throughout the world, who now have a rapid path to citizenship.”

The video ends by stating: “Reform for Judaism? Not by us. Don’t forfeit the gates of entry to the Jewish nation.”

Chotem also set up a “giyur stand” called “Giyur Express” in south Tel Aviv last week. The “dayanim” at the stand, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), Reform MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beiteinu), converted African infiltrators (many of whom live in south Tel Aviv). Photos show African infiltrators in front of the stand holding certificates stamped with “Jew” in large letters.

הטרלה נאה: דוכן ה"גיור אקספרס" הונח היום בתל אביב על ידי ארגון חותם. בדוכן "גיירו" הרכב הדיינים – כהנא, קריב וליברמן את מסתנני דרום ת"א, בגיור אקספרס ע"פ מתוה הגיור החדש אותו מקדם השר כהנא, כל מסתנן קיבל באופן מהיר תעודת גיור המאשרת כי הם גויירו ב'גיורי כהנא'. pic.twitter.com/CB0iMfxU96 — kobi bornshtein | קובי בורנשטיין (@kobi_bornshtein) December 28, 2021

ארגון חותם הציב היום בדרום ת"א דוכן "גיור אקספרס". בדוכן "גיירו" הרכב הדיינים – כהנא, קריב וליברמן את מסתנני דרום ת"א, בגיור אקספרס ע"פ המתווה החדש אותו מקדם השר כהנא. pic.twitter.com/nBdR91p7J2 — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) December 28, 2021

Below is another Chotam ad, showing how Kahana and Kariv are advancing giyur reform despite the opposition of Rabbanim across the spectrum.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)