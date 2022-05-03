MORE WOES: Fire Breaks Out In Shuttered Strauss Factory [VIDEO]

A fire broke out on Monday evening in the Strauss-Elite factory in Nof HaGalil that was closed just days ago by the Health Ministry in the wake of a salmonella outbreak.

A large number of firefighters from the northern district arrived at the factory and saw smoke emerging from a training room. They broke into the factory and extinguished the fire.

Only the room where the fire broke out was damaged thanks to the firefighters’ quick actions and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The circumstances of the fire are unknown and will be investigated by a fire investigator.

