DEEP STATE: IRS Removes ENTIRE Team Investigating Hunter Biden

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has removed the entire investigative team assigned to the long-standing tax fraud investigation involving Hunter Biden, according to a New York Post report.
In an alleged act of retaliation, a whistleblower, who expressed concerns about the case’s handling, has claimed that the removal was explicitly intended to punish them. The Department of Justice reportedly ordered this action, attorneys representing the whistleblower told Congress.
“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress… He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.
The whistleblower, who has overseen the investigation involving Hunter Biden since early 2020, hasn’t explicitly said the younger Biden is the focus of the case, but says it is being intentionally downplayed. The Post’s Congressional sources have confirmed that he the one under investigation is indeed Hunter Biden.
“Our client has a right to make disclosures to Congress … He is protected by 5 U.S.C. § 2302 from retaliatory personnel actions — including receiving a ‘significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions’ (which this clearly is) because of his disclosures to Congress.
“Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction. Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress,” Lytle and Leavitt wrote.
Merrick Garland is a disgrace.
This whole exercise is a joke…..they’ve been investigating hunter biden and his laptop almost as long as they’ve been searching for Hillary’s hard drive somewhere between Kiev and Uman. If a Republican appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware (who began his investigation while Trump was still in the oval office) still cannot find a basis for charges, than some jokers in Treasury leaking information to Republicans on the Hill under the guise of “whistleblower protections” simply confirms that this is another nothingburger. That doesn’t mean Hunter Biden isn’t a sleazeball but at some point you either put up or shut up. Yesterday, after 3 1/2 years, $6+ million and 400 pages, the Russia hoax special counsel told us the same stuff the DOJ IG told us years ago and couldn’t find even a single “deep state” crook to refer for criminal indictment (after losing 2 of the 3 lower level cases he did bring to trial).
The country now has a career criminal at the helm who has all the levers of government at his disposal to corrupt. This is historic.
May we never need the support of evil in Israel, May all we receive and enjoy simply fall from the Man above……who knows, they do hang bad presidents I presume and evil ones as well…..