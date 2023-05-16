DEEP STATE: IRS Removes ENTIRE Team Investigating Hunter Biden





The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has removed the entire investigative team assigned to the long-standing tax fraud investigation involving Hunter Biden, according to a New York Post report.

In an alleged act of retaliation, a whistleblower, who expressed concerns about the case’s handling, has claimed that the removal was explicitly intended to punish them. The Department of Justice reportedly ordered this action, attorneys representing the whistleblower told Congress.

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress… He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.

The whistleblower, who has overseen the investigation involving Hunter Biden since early 2020, hasn’t explicitly said the younger Biden is the focus of the case, but says it is being intentionally downplayed. The Post’s Congressional sources have confirmed that he the one under investigation is indeed Hunter Biden.

“Our client has a right to make disclosures to Congress … He is protected by 5 U.S.C. § 2302 from retaliatory personnel actions — including receiving a ‘significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions’ (which this clearly is) because of his disclosures to Congress.

“Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction. Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress,” Lytle and Leavitt wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)