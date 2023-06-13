TRUMP TRAIN: Fmr. Ambassador to Israel Endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024





Former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has announced his endorsement of former US President Donald Trump. Friedman, who served as Trump’s Ambassador to Israel from 2017 to 2021, expressed his admiration for Trump’s Middle East policies and their successful implementation. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Friedman wrote, “I was privileged to have worked with President Trump and his team in setting and implementing his Middle East policies and I am very proud of our historic achievements. I believe that it is in America’s best interests to strongly support Israel. No president has more strongly supported Israel than President Donald J. Trump, and I endorse him for President of the United States.”

During his tenure as Ambassador, Friedman played a key role in numerous pro-Israel actions undertaken by the Trump Administration. Notable among these were the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. These moves received significant international attention and were hailed by Trump’s supporters as bold and unprecedented steps in strengthening US-Israel relations.

The endorsement from Friedman carries substantial weight, given his close association with Trump’s Middle East policies and his first-hand experience in their execution. Friedman’s support could potentially influence voters who prioritize strong US-Israel ties and view Trump’s approach as beneficial for American interests.

Meanwhile, former US Attorney General Bill Barr made headlines on Fox News Sunday when he discussed the legal troubles Trump currently faces. Barr stated that if “even half” of the material in Trump’s indictment is true, the former president is “toast.” Barr further labeled the details of the indictment as “very damning.” While Barr had defended Trump in the past, he emphasized the severity of the charges against him this time, dismissing the notion of Trump being a victim in this case.

“He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets the country has,” continued the former Attorney General, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Adding to the mounting criticisms, former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who is also vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, expressed her concerns about Trump’s behavior. Haley referred to the charges against Trump and labeled his actions as “incredibly reckless” if proven true. Her comments highlight the divisions within the Republican Party regarding Trump’s legal battles and their potential impact on his political future.

Trump, currently in Miami, is set to appear in federal court later today. In a speech delivered in Georgia on Saturday, Trump strongly denounced the indictment against him, dismissing it as “ridiculous and baseless.” The former president continues to project an image of resilience and defiance, rallying his supporters as he faces a challenging legal battle.

