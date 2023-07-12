Border Crossing: Jordanian Girl Undergoes Surgery At Rambam Hospital





Sometimes, a person’s health needs cannot be addressed in their own country. In these cases, help from specialist physicians is sought elsewhere. Amal, a seven-year-old girl from Amman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, was treated at Rambam Health Care Campus (Rambam) in Haifa, Israel, for a congenital orthopedic deformity.

Amal was born with a congenital deformity – a dislocated hip. Over time, the deformity had left her with a severe limp and one leg markedly shorter than the other. Even after multiple surgeries, Amal was in constant pain that affected every aspect of her life. However, her mother would not give up and made every effort to find a solution elsewhere – something or someone that could improve Amal’s quality of life.

About one year ago, Professor Mark Eidelman, director of the Pediatric Orthopedics Unit in the Ruth Rappaport Children’s Hospital at Rambam, received a call from an American colleague. He recalls, “My colleague asked if he could refer a case of a seven-year-old girl, a Jordanian citizen, with a congenital hip dislocation to me.” Eidelman further elaborates, “The cost of the surgery in the USA is high, and to cut costs, my colleague suggested that Amal’s surgery be performed close by, in Israel. After several unsuccessful surgeries in the past, she was still struggling and her condition had become increasingly complicated.” Eidelman was not perturbed by the complexity of the situation and agreed to take her case.

It took many months to arrange for Amal’s arrival in Israel and her surgery at Rambam. Finally, a few days ago, Professor Eidelman and his multidisciplinary team performed the complex procedure of lengthening her thigh bone (femur). “Amal’s surgery was challenging, but we were successful, and it ended well,” Eidelman adds. “We repaired her femur with a plate, screws, and an implant. Following the surgery, we immediately noticed an improvement in her condition. She can now walk again, has less pain, and is able to enjoy her life. Amal is calm and her parents are delighted. After being discharged, the family returned to Jordan, and in six-weeks, Amal will return to Israel for a follow-up visit at Rambam. I am very optimistic.”

The Pediatric Orthopedics Unit at the Ruth Rappaport Children’s Hospital at Rambam is the only center in Northern Israel treating disorders of the musculoskeletal system in children. The hospital specializes in skeletal trauma, deformities, limb elongation, clubfoot, and early detection and treatment of congenital dislocated hips.

