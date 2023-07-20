TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab On Way To Attack Caught Near Ben-Gvir’s Home





IDF soldiers early Thursday morning thwarted an attempted stabbing attack in the Givat Ha’Avot neighborhood of Kiryat Arba, near the home of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The soldiers, along with Ben-Gvir’s security guards, spotted the terrorist approaching and arrested him. A knife was found in his bag and he admitted during his interrogation that he intended to carry out an attack.

During the incident, Ben-Gvir and his family members were ordered to barricade themselves in their home.

Additional security forces were rushed to the scene following the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)