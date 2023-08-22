NYC Mayor Adams Visits The Kosel, Vows To Confront Antisemitism Worldwide





As part of his official visit to Israel, New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the Kosel on Tuesday. He was welcomed by the rabbi of the Kosel, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who explained to him the significance of the site for the Jewish people and the nation’s yearnings for it throughout the generations.

During the visit, Mayor Adams stated, “We will continue to fight against anti-Semitism worldwide. New York City has one of the largest Jewish populations outside of Israel. As the mayor of New York City, I want to send a clear message from here, the home of the Jewish people, and to strengthen our resolve to combat anti-Semitism. After touring the Old City among the different religions, the understanding is reinforced that we must find a way to live together side by side.”

Following this, Mayor Adams signed the Kosel’s guestbook: “This wall of prayer is a symbol of hope. As we gather for our wishes, let us have a universal understanding , we can not reach our goals unless we reach them together.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)