TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Security Guard Stabbed At Light Rail Station





A security guard was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack at the Givat HaMivtar light rail station in Yerushalayim.

The 20-year-old guard was transported to Hadassah Mount Scopus for additional treatment.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by security forces at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Arevlich who was one of the first responders at the scene said, “I treated one person for a stab wound and stopped the bleeding. After he was stabilized at the scene, he was transported by ambulance to the hospital while fully conscious. At the time of transport, he was in light condition.”

MDA EMT Chaim Blech said, “The victim was fully conscious at the light rail station. We were told that he was attacked by the terrorist and was lightly injured in his his hand.

“As he fought with the terrorist, a nearby police officer assisted him and neutralized the terrorist. We provided the victim with medical treatment and evacuated him to hospital in mild condition.”

