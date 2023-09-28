United Hatzalah Issues Safety Tips for Sukkos





With Sukkot just around the corner, United Hatzalah volunteers have already treated multiple patients who were injured while building a sukkah. Certain situations can make a sukkah dangerous if not handled correctly. Please follow the following guidelines in order to have a safe and happy Sukkos:

When building a sukkah, be careful when working at height. If you are using a ladder, make sure someone is there to stabilize it to prevent you from falling.

Ensure nails, tacks, and work tools are out of reach of children.

It is recommended to use proper safety gloves to avoid injuries to the hands.

When lighting candles during the holiday, keep the candles away from the walls and schach of the sukkah or other flammable materials, out of the wind, and out of the reach of small children. Candles should be placed on a special platform that won’t burn such as a metal or glass tray.

Electrical systems should be installed by a qualified professional.

“Our volunteers have already treated several people who fell or were electrocuted while building a sukkah in the past few days, said United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer. “We call on the public to exercise caution when building and staying in the sukkah during the holiday. Our volunteers will be ready at all times during the holiday to provide care for any and all who need it. We wish everyone a happy and safe Sukkot.”