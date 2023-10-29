Biden In Call To Netanyahu: Reiterates Israel Right To Defend its Citizens, Israel Must Significantly Boost Aid To Gaza





President Biden spoke this morning with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the need for Israel to defend its citizens from terrorism in a manner that protects civilians during a call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

Biden also “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza.”

The following is an official readout of the phone call, as provided to YWN by the White House:

The leaders discussed developments in Gaza. The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians. The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages, to include American citizens who remain unaccounted for and may be held by Hamas. The President underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza. The President and the Prime Minister agreed to remain in regular consultation both directly and through their respective national security teams.

