Bolivia Severs Ties With Israel Over War With Hamas

This decision comes in the midst of Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, following the devastating assault on Israeli communities that occurred on October 7, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,400 lives.

Israel has responded to these events with airstrikes on Gaza and the deployment of ground forces, with the objective of eradicating the terrorist organization.

Hamas has claimed that over 8,500 individuals have been killed as a result of the conflict. However, these numbers cannot be verified, and Hamas does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

It’s worth noting that Bolivia had previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 during another period of conflict in Gaza. Diplomatic relations were only restored in 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)