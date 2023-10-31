WATCH: FBI Director Warns Of Threats In The United States

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, where he said the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israel may inspire attacks against America.
“The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole another level since the horrific terrorist attacks committed by Hamas against innocent people in Israel a few weeks ago,” Wray told lawmakers.
“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration, the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago. In just the past few weeks, multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West. Al Qaida issued its most specific call to attack the United States in the last five years. ISIS urged its followers to target Jewish communities in the United States and Europe. Hezbollah has publicly expressed its support for Hamas and threatened to attack US interests in the Middle East. And we’ve seen an increase in attacks on U.S. military bases overseas carried out by militia groups backed by Iran.”
“We also cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here on our own soil,” he says.
“Our most immediate concern is that violent extremists, individuals or small groups, will draw inspiration from the events of the Middle East and carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives,” he says.
“That includes not just homegrown violent extremists inspired by a foreign terrorist organization but also domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish or Muslim communities.”
If it were politically expedient, or if, as it should be, the FBI which is the key protecting body for US citizenry were apolitical, he might have spoken less doublespeak and clearly said “We are not discounting the very real in-house threat of violent terror due to the ‘open-border’ policies of the current administration.”
You think?
“That includes not just homegrown violent extremists inspired by a foreign terrorist organization but also domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish or Muslim communities.”
Do you see the intent with Jewish or Muslim that its not jews being singled out, no not at all… there are credible threats against both denominations.
Baloney!!
there are no credible threats targeting muslims anywhere around the world. by who? who is threatening them? and who is the pereh odom?
these are cynical tactics to give off the impression that yiden arent singled out.
“ISIS urged its followers to target Jewish communities in the United States and Europe.” This is extreme danger for Jewish communities this cause Israel is an evil country I hope they don’t succeed in bringing it to America and try thier “terrorism” only with the Israeli army
Time to gear up lads.
Every Jew a 22(3)