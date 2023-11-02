Wall Street Journal: Hamas “Ceasefire” Means Murdering More Israeli Civlians





An article published on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board states that at the same time that Hamas pleads for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds to the English-speaking world, it vows in Arabic to repeat the October 7 attacks.

The report quotes an interview on Lebanese television with Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas Politburo, who vowed that Hamas’s depraved assault on October 7 on women, children, and babies “is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth.”

The article continues: That’s what a cease-fire means to Hamas: a chance to repeat Oct. 7 another day. The similar idea of a “humanitarian pause,” gaining steam on the Western left, is to Hamas merely an opportunity to reload. There is nothing humane about pressuring Israel to leave a genocidal enemy in power on its border.

Hamas isn’t ashamed to announce its intent to sacrifice Gazans to kill Jews—at least to receptive audiences. A poll published Monday in Beirut’s Al Akhbar newspaper reported that 80% of Lebanese respondents supported Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. In another Arabic-language interview, on Oct. 19, Hamas leader Khaled Mashal argued that “nations are not easily liberated,” noting that it sometimes has required the deaths of millions of people. He figures he’s the man for the job.

Given how cheap Hamas holds Palestinian lives, it is no surprise that the terrorist group is shameless about murdering Israelis. Mr. Hamad, on Lebanese TV, says, “We are the victims of the occupation, period. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On Oct. 7, on Oct. 10, on October one-millionth, everything we do is justified.”

That’s also the radical-chic view on U.S. campuses: “Resistance by any means necessary”—don’t think, parrot Hamas propaganda.

Hamas promises more massacres in Arabic while asking for a humanitarian reprieve in English. It knows from experience that some Westerners are gullible enough to fall for it.

The hundreds of comments on the article, which from a quick perusal seem to all agree with the author’s conclusions, show that many Americans aren’t fooled by the media’s obsession with the “suffering of the innocent civilians in Gaza caused by the illegal Israeli occupier.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)