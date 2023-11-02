WATCH: Hamas Supporters Surround Jewish Student At Harvard





A Jewish student at Harvard Business School was surrounded by pro-Hamas protesters who forcefully prevented him from escaping their clutches and then screamed loudly at him “Shame, Shame, Shame.”

One of the pro-Hamas protesters was identified as Ibrahim Bharmal, the editor of the Harvard Law Review.

The Canary Mission reported that Bharmal is also the co-president of the Harvard South Asian Law Students Association, one of the many groups that signed a statement by the Palestine Solidarity Committee blaming Israel for Hamas’s brutal and inhumane assault on Israeli men, women, children, and babies.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that a complaint on the incident was filed with the FBI’s Boston office and the Harvard University Police Department

“An Israeli student on his way to class pulled his phone out to film the rioters and he was attacked. He was assaulted both physically and verbally. Throughout the assault he kept calm, but was aggressively attacked by Pro-Palestine rioters,” reads the report to the FBI, which was reviewed by the Free Beacon. “At least 2 of those involved have been identified as employees of the University and have not yet been dismissed from their posts.”

The Free Beacon report also quoted an email by Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi, the founder and president of Harvard’s Chabad.

“This morning I was reflecting on the lengths to which Harvard went to try and penalize students who were members of off-campus Final Clubs [a type of wealthy fraternity club that is exclusively for males]. Yet, beyond saying that they don’t speak for the university, it says and does nothing about students and Harvard entities who support Jewish murder, and call for more of it.”

“It severed its ties with single-gender Final Clubs in 1984, but in 2023 allows student organizations to maintain their Harvard affiliation while supporting terror and calling for more of it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)