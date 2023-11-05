YWN Editorial: Is Movie Star Angelina Jolie An Anti-Semite? You be The Judge





We know that a YWN editorial will do nothing to change a snooty movie star’s twisted perspective, but when one with 14 million social media followers uses her platform to promote hatred against Jews, we must call it out for what it is: A problem with the Jews.

We are referring to Angelina Jolie, who has made Instagram posts attacking Israel for its efforts to eradicate Hamas following the brutal slaughter of more than 1,400 of its citizens – almost all of them civilians – in a historically evil attack.

Jolie has made time to criticize Israel as it attempts to weed out Hamas terrorists hiding among civilians, but she has not a word to say about the slaughter of Jewish children – babies who were decapitated and placed in ovens to burn alive. An 8-year-old who had her hand cut off and left to bleed to death. Mothers raped in front of their children, fathers tortured in front of their families. Blatant internationally-recognized war crimes, but not one word about any of that from Jolie.

She has made no acknowledgment of Hamas leaders stating unequivocally that the terrorist group would happily repeat the October 7th attack “again and again” until Israel ceased to exist, nor has she said a word about the 230+ civilians still being held captive in the Gaza Strip – another violation of the Geneva Convention protocols.

In 2005, Israel forcefully removed every one of its citizens from Gaza and handed the keys to the Palestinians, allowing them a great degree of autonomy to choose their future. Rather than using the millions of dollars pouring into the Strip to create a business and culture hub, they used it to build rockets and tunnels. Instead of building a resort town that could bring in billions in international tourism, Gaza’s citizenry elected Hamas, an organization that insists it isn’t its responsibility to protect the people it rules over, and whose charter calls for the complete destruction of Israel.

Instead of creating a world of opportunity for themselves, those wielding power in Gaza chose to turn it into a nest of terrorists, openly killing its own citizens who fail to abide by their dictatorship and questioning the sensibility, morality and humanity of their actions.

Even Hillary Clinton, a staunch supporter of the “two-state solution,” recognized this, famously saying during a 2016 presidential debate: “Remember, Israel left Gaza. They took out all the Israelis. They turned the keys over to the Palestinian people. And what happened? Hamas took over Gaza. So, instead of having a thriving economy with the kind of opportunities that the children of the Palestinians deserve, we have a terrorist haven that is getting more and more rockets shipped in from Iran and elsewhere.”

It wouldn’t be fair to expect Angelina Jolie to have as full an understanding of the conflict as Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state, who noted recently that “people who are calling for a ceasefire now don’t understand Hamas.” But one should be able to expect an influential woman to have enough personal integrity to learn the reality about those she is supporting before spouting off terrorist-supporting nonsense.

Jolie has blamed Israel for creating an “open-air prison” in Gaza, refusing to acknowledge that Israel blockaded the Strip only after it was overtaken by the same bloodthirst terrorists who murdered newborns on October 7th. Nor has she noted that even Egypt, a Muslim country, blockades Gaza too, knowing full well the murderous animals who run the coastal enclave.

Why does Angelina Jolie ignore these realities? Because this isn’t about Israel. The Jewish State is just an easy target when her hatred is really directed at all Jews worldwide. She says “Israel,” but she means “Jews.” And seeing her silence when Jewish men, women and children have been attacked on American streets and college campuses in recent weeks by pro-Hamas protestors, it’s clear she has no qualms with it.

If she had an ounce of integrity in her, Angelina Jolie would publicly admit the obvious: She has a problem with the Jews.

