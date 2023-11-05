“STATE OF PALESTINE” Abbas Tells Blinken P.A. Is Ready To Assume Control Of Gaza

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, during a meeting with US State Secretary Anthony Blinken in Ramallah, expressed readiness for the PA to assume full responsibility for the Gaza Strip as part of a comprehensive political solution. This solution would encompass the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza once Israel’s war with the Hamas terror group concludes.
Abbas emphasized that achieving security and peace requires ending Israel’s military control over the territories of the “State of Palestine” and recognizing East Jerusalem as its capital.
Abbas also reaffirms that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which governs the PA, is the exclusive legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and holds sole decision-making authority. This stance effectively distances the PA from rival group Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip in a violent coup in 2007.
This declaration comes at a time of uncertainty regarding the future leadership of the coastal enclave and concerns about the potential power vacuum, given Israel’s commitment to eradicate Hamas in the ongoing war.
