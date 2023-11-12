SHOCK VIDEO: Man With Yarmulka Rips Hostage Posters Down In Flatbush





In a shocking viral video, a man wearing a yarmulka was caught on video ripping down posters of the Hamas hostages in Flatbush. Multiple videos have been taken of the man, walking on Ocean Parkway on Sunday morning, tearing the posters down and placing them into trash bins.

While many anti-Israel agitators have been filmed ripping down similar posters across New York City, this is believed to be the first time that an Orthodox Jewish man was seen joining them.

YWN notes that these posters have resulted in multiple instances of violence and outright brawls when Jews run to stop the signs from being ripped down.

