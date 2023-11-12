SHOCK VIDEO: Man With Yarmulka Rips Hostage Posters Down In Flatbush

In a shocking viral video, a man wearing a yarmulka was caught on video ripping down posters of the Hamas hostages in Flatbush. Multiple videos have been taken of the man, walking on Ocean Parkway on Sunday morning, tearing the posters down and placing them into trash bins.
While many anti-Israel agitators have been filmed ripping down similar posters across New York City, this is believed to be the first time that an Orthodox Jewish man was seen joining them.
YWN notes that these posters have resulted in multiple instances of violence and outright brawls when Jews run to stop the signs from being ripped down.
View this post on Instagram
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Can someone confirm if this guy is actually Jewish or a Muslim dressed as one?
I’m so curious to know why he did this. I’m not sure why.
Mentally disturbed?
Surly he is in disguise
Or mentally retarded
Rachmonus
Doesn’t look jewish. Looks like someone dressed up to look like a religious jew.