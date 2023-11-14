Report: Congress Members Shocked Into Stunned Disbelief By Video Of Hamas Atrocities





Members of the house watched a screening of Hamas atrocities on Tuesday and emerged in “stunned disbelief,” with several crying openly, Jewish Insider (JI) reported.

The audience for the screening was packed, including some who support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Greg Casar (D-TX).

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), left the room crying less than five minutes after it began.

“How anyone could call for a cease-fire after watching that — they’re not understanding what is actually happening,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) told JI.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) told JI she was “absolutely gutted.”

“Seeing the video footage of people celebrating the killing of Jews shows what we’re up against. And the fact that anybody would encourage or condone what Hamas did that day. It’s outrageous. It’s unbelievable seeing footage like that in the year 2023, in places we’ve all been.”

“It’s obviously horrific and gruesome and it’s hard to believe that in the year 2023 things like this are still happening, but unfortunately they are,” Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) said.

“I’m feeling like I felt when I went to Birkenau,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said. “It’s just war crimes. Unbelievable.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), said: “I think it’s important to see and to make sure that our colleagues see because there should be no mistake about what Hamas is.”

A screening of the footage for the Senate is scheduled for Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)