REPORT: Houthis From Yemen Seize “Israeli Ship” On The Red Sea





A report by the Saudi Al-Arabiya outlet says that the Houthis from Yemen seized the Galaxy Leader, an “Israeli” cargo ship that was sailing in the Arabian Gulf with 22 crew members on board.

The report claims that the ship is a car carrier owned by businessman Rami Unger. No Israelis are on board. According to news reports in Israel, an Israeli source has confirmed that the ship is at least partially owned by Unger.

A spokesperson for the military wing of the Houthis promised an “important statement” in the coming hours. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that they are familiar with the matter.

The IDF spokesperson responded to the report by calling it a “very severe incident on an international scale” and confirmed that the ship which was sailing from Turkey to India does not have any Israelis on board and “is not an Israeli ship.”

However, the ship is registered under Ray Shipping LT, which is owned by Ungar.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying: “We strongly condemn the Iranian attack against an international ship. The ship, owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese company, was hijacked on Iranian whim by the Houthi militia in Yemen. On board, the ship are 25 crew members of different nationalities, including Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos, and Mexicans.”

No Israelis were present on the ship. This is another act of Iranian terrorism which expresses a leap forward in Iran’s aggression against the citizens of the free world and creates international implications regarding the security of global shipping lanes.”

The Houthis threatened on Sunday morning that they will attack Israeli ships and called on foreign countries to “remove their citizens who work on these ships, avoid shipping or working on these ships, and inform ships to keep their distance from them.”

