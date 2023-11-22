WATCH IT GO DOWN: IDF Blows Up Building Housing Hamas “Intel Division”





IDF Paratroopers Brigade troops conducted an operation in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, where they captured a Hamas outpost and the offices of the terror group’s intelligence division, according to the military.

During the operation, the forces seized “intelligence materials, technical equipment, and significant information about Hamas’s underground infrastructure.” Subsequently, the offices of the Hamas intelligence division were destroyed.

In the course of the raid on the Hamas outpost, several terror operatives were killed, and a workshop for manufacturing drones, mortars, and other weapons was discovered.

