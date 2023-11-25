Great-Grandmother Seen Abducted In Video Is Released From Captivity





One of the hostages released on Friday was Yaffa Adar, 85, from Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

A photo of her being kidnapped by armed terrorists became one of the most viewed photos of the attack.

Earlier this month, the terrorists who filmed themselves driving to Gaza with Adar were killed in an airstrike.

Following her release, Adar’s granddaughter, Orian Adar, said that her grandmother feared that all her loved ones had been killed. “She saw what the kibbutz looked like [as she was abducted] and she thought that no one was left.”

One of her granddaughters wrote on social media: “She’s here! Beautiful Savta is here! Healthy, beautiful! Thank you Am Yisrael! Thank you to all who were here for us and supported us.”

Despite the family’s joy, they still are worried about the fate of Yaffa’s oldest grandson, Tamir, a 38-year-old father of two who is still in captivity in Gaza.

