Terrorists Filmed Abducting Great-Grandmother Killed In Airstrike





Palestinians in the Gaza Strip reported that the two terrorists who abducted Yaffa Adar, 85, from Kibbutz Kfar Azza on October 7th were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

According to the reports, the terrorists who abducted Adar were not affiliated with Hamas.

The two armed terrorists filmed themselves driving to Gaza with the elderly great-grandmother. Adar was alone in her home when the terrorists broke in and abducted her from her bed.

A week and a half after the outbreak of the war, Adar’s granddaughter, Orian Adar, was interviewed by 103FM Radio: “I never knew it was so hard to see the sun rise,” she said in a tear-choked voice. “The mornings and nights are the hardest, because in the morning you get up and realize that the world continues to exist while [those abducted] are not with us, and at night you have the silence to realize that they’re freezing there from the cold, you hear the explosions and you don’t know what they’re experiencing there. During the day, we try to be active, to do everything we can to bring them home.”

“[My grandmother] is amazing. She loved the country and her family so much. Her grandchildren were her whole world, her great-grandchildren – my children. She loved to read…she loved life. She was completely clear-headed, sharp, brilliant – until the day they took her. At the same time, like any 85-year-old woman, her body no longer functions well. She has heart and kidney problems, very high blood pressure that even on normal days, with pills, was difficult to regulate. She has herniated discs, she walks with a walker.”

“If my grandmother is still alive, then she’s dying, and that’s why it’s so hard for us to hear anything about humanitarian aid [for Gazan civilians]. I don’t think there is anything less humanitarian than keeping an 85-year-old woman without her pills, her medications, and pain relievers – lonely, alone, in captivity in Gaza. I don’t think there is anyone who would wish their relatives to end their lives like this. It can’t be that the Red Cross, the organization designed for this, fails to contact them, fails to deliver the medications my grandmother needs, but we do allow them to deliver humanitarian aid [to Gazan civilians].”

“How can it be that the word ‘humanitarian’ continues to exist when there are people who are currently experiencing this in captivity?” she cried. “There are small children there, without their parents, with no one to take care of them. This is how they should grow up? Are there people who will die there? We have people there who we know are alive, and if we don’t reach them and do everything we can to free them now, we will find more bodies there. We have enough bodies and levayot here in this country. We can’t be giving humanitarian aid while at this moment more of our people are being killed there slowly and brutally – we’ve seen how cruel Hamas is.”

In an interview with Yisrael Hayom, Orian said: “It would be easier for me if I knew that my grandmother died, to know that she’s not with us but ended her life in peace, rather than knowing she’s enduring what she’s enduring now.”

