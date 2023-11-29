NEED A MINYAN IN GAZA? Shacharis At 6:30, 8:00; Mincha 12:30, 3:45; Maariv 9:15





According to a report by Walla, IDF soldiers have set up a Shul in the central area of the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing ground invasion.

In this initiative, the soldiers transformed an existing building into a Shul. They furnished it with benches, a table designated for Seforim and Siddurim.

The name of the Shul is “Bais Haknesses Heichal Avraham”.

The Minyanim times are updated each day.

YWN was unable to find out if there is a sponsorship available for the coffee room.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)