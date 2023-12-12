INSANE FOOTAGE: IDF Releases Footage Of Firefight From Helmet-Camera Of Injured Solider





In a first since the Gaza war began, the IDF has released close-up footage of an IDF soldier engaged in a dangerous and heart-stopping gunbattle with Hamas terrorists.

The footage is from the helmet camera of a Yahalom special forces soldier. In the footage, the viewer can see the heroic actions of this solider, who despite being hit and injured by a grenade, manages to eliminate two terrorists in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

After eliminating the first terrorist and being injured by grenade shrapnel, the soldier remained calm, conducted a firefight while advancing to close quarters, and eliminated another terrorist who was in a building.