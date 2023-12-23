BIDEN AND BIBI HAVE LONG CALL: Tells Media After “I Did Not Ask For Ceasefire”





President Biden gave a tight-lipped response when he was asked about his recent communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

“I had a private conversation,” the president told reporters outside of the White House. “I did not ask for a ceasefire.”

Biden also said that the conversation was “long” but did not provide extensive details about their chat.

“Netanyahu sir, did you tell him not to strike Hamas in a preemptive strike?” a reporter asked the president.

“I had a long talk with Netanyahu today and it’s a private conversation,” Biden responded.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, the White House released a statement about President Biden’s call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel,” the statement read. “The leaders discussed Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to include its objectives and phasing.”

The White House noted that Biden advocated for Gazan civilians during the exchange.

“The President emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting,” the White House’s press release continued. “The leaders discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages.”

“They agreed to remain in regular consultation both directly and through their respective national security teams,” the statement added.

