STAGGERING: Bank Of Israel Projects War Will Cost More Than $60 Billion





The Bank of Israel projects that the country will incur an estimated NIS 210 billion (equivalent to $60.9 billion) in war-related expenditures for the period of 2023-2025.

The report details that since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, Israel has already allocated NIS 24.7 billion ($6.6 billion) from its state budget to cover various aspects of the war. These expenses include defense operations across all Israeli borders and support for over 100,000 individuals displaced from the northern and southern regions.

Additionally, the government has set aside NIS 930 million to provide mental and physical health care for those affected by terrorist activities, particularly following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation of communities ravaged along the Gaza border is expected to cost around NIS 400 million. Channel 12’s report also mentions the financial toll from cross-border attacks originating from Lebanon, estimating the damage in the northern region to be about NIS 250 million.

