PURE EVIL: Hamas Releases New Hostage Video: “Tomorrow We Will Inform You Of Their Fate”





Hamas on Sunday night released videos showing three Israeli hostages – Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38 – alive in Gaza. The hostages were seen introducing themselves in the video and appealing to the Israeli government for their return home. Hamas ominously ended the videos by saying that on Monday “we will inform you of their fate.”

Noa Argamani was abducted from the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Re’im. A video capturing her being taken away on a motorcycle by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was circulated widely online. Liroa, Noa’s mother, who is battling terminal cancer, has been making heartfelt appeals for her daughter’s release, hoping to see her again before her illness becomes fatal.

Yossi Sharabi’s story is equally harrowing. He was taken from Kibbutz Be’eri. His kidnapping occurred during an attack in which his wife and three children managed to survive by hiding for eight hours. Yossi reportedly offered himself as a hostage in exchange for the safety of others. The fate of his brother remains uncertain, while his brother’s wife and daughters were tragically killed.

Itai Svirsky’s ordeal began at Kibbutz Be’eri, where he was visiting for the weekend. He and his mother, Orit, were discovered by the terrorists while in hiding; Orit was killed in front of him. Itai’s father, living in another house, was also murdered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)