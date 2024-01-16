WATCH THIS: Father Of Freed Child Hostage: “Apartheid Doesn’t Exist, IDIOTS!”





In an interview with Piers Morgan in the UK, Thomas Hand, an Irish-Israeli and the father of 9-year-old Emily Hand who was formerly held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, slams anti-Israel activists regarding Israel’s actions in response to Hamas. He expressed that such criticisms are based on a lack of understanding of the actual situation, implying that the critics are not fully informed about the realities on the ground.

“They don’t know a thing….We are living it, OK?….. You have no right to even speak to me. Have you ever been to Israel, ever, any one of you saying ‘it’s disproportionate,’ any one of you coming to see ‘apartheid’ in this country? It doesn’t exist, you idiots. It doesn’t exist.”

“Come to any hospital in this country, come to any school in this country, come to any city in this country, you’ll find Arabs, women, female Arabs, professors in hospitals, everywhere… You are talking out of your bottoms. You have no idea… And you are all chanting “From the river to the sea” you don’t know what river, you don’t know your history, you don’t know your geography…

“That was like being punched in the stomach by a professional boxer.”

Thomas Hand recounts finding out his nine-year-old daughter Emily was being held hostage by Hamas.

“Sometimes I watch her in the night and I see her crunching up her face. I wake her up, break the nightmare.”

Thomas Hand tells Piers Morgan how his nine-year-old daughter Emily is doing after spending 50 days in captivity as a hostage of Hamas.

WATCH as 9-year-old Emily Hand, wipes away her father’s tears, as he finds out live on air with Piers Morgan, that one of the hostages Hamas held captive alongside Emily, has been murdered.

