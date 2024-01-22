HaRav Yosef: “Sefer Yehoshua Tells Us That War Requires Soldiers & Lomdei Torah”

As fears continue of a looming war in the north, Chief Rabbi HaRav HaGaon Yitzchak Yosef visited the Haifa Navy base on Monday for a chizzuk visit, during which he dedicated a new shul at the base.

HaRav Yitzchak delivered a shiur, during which he mentioned what it says in Sefer Yehoshua that at the time of the conquest of Yericho, a malach appeared to Yehoshua and said that he appeared due to the sin of bittul Torah. HaRav Yosef said that we see from this that during a war, we need both the military power of the brave soldiers as well as the spiritual power of those who learn Torah.

“You – the soldiers and commanders here – don’t lose heart and be strong in your mission,” HaRav Yosef said. “You are the ones that fight at sea – together with the lomdei Torah on land, protecting Am Yisrael. And we daven for your welfare – העומדים בין בים ובין ביבשה – that HaKadosh Baruch Hu will grant you success.”

