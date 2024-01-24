IDF Spokesman Announces Significant Progress, Elimination Of 100+ Terrorists

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Tuesday night reported major advancements in the ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the west Khan Younis area, where the IDF has been engaged in intense battles, resulting in the elimination of over 100 Hamas terrorists.

“Troops on the ground are continuing their mission with determination,” Hagari said, noting Monday’s horrific incident in which 21 IDF soldiers were killed in a building collapse.

“Our forces are continuing a wide offensive on west Khan Younis, one of the major Hamas strongholds. This is a complex area, densely populated, and many Hamas terrorists are hiding in the area, including in sensitive sites, trying to surprise our forces,” he said. “The forces are fighting courageously, with a variety of methods… and with close air and intelligence support.”

Pointing to Monday’s incident, which occurred very close to the border with Israel, Hagari said that “there are still isolated terror cells close to the border.”

“There are IDF forces that continue to attack these squads in order to create the conditions for the return of the residents,” he said, adding that small Hamas cells “will continue to accompany us and it will be necessary to constantly go back and deepen the achievement.”

