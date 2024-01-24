Senior Israeli Official: “No One Should Be Fooled, No Progress In Deal With Hamas”

A senior Israeli political source said on Wednesday morning that reports of progress in talks between Israel and Hamas on a hostage and ceasefire deal are untrue.

Reuters reported on Tuesday evening that the latest round of mediation efforts led by Qatar, Washington and Egypt has resulted in an agreement “in principle” of an initial ceasefire of about 30 days after Hamas first proposed a ceasefire of several months.

The report said that although Israel and Hamas “broadly agree in principle that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire, the framework plan is being held up by the two sides’ differences over how to bring a permanent end to the Gaza war.”

However, a potential deal is being stymied by Hamas, which refuses to continue until the future conditions of a permanent ceasefire are set. Israel wants to negotiate one stage at a time but Hamas wants a “package deal” that includes a permanent ceasefire before hostages are released during the initial phase.

An Israeli proposal to end the war if Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar and other top leaders agree to leave the Gaza Strip has been “absolutely” rejected by the terror group.

“There is no progress, it’s a complex situation,” the Israeli source said, adding that Hamas is constantly toughening its positions.

“No one should be fooled,” he emphasized. “It will take a lot more time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)