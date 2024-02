A terrorist on Thursday morning attempted to murder IDF soldiers, opening fire at an IDF post near Shechem in the Shomron.

One of the bullets hit one of the soldier’s helmets but he was miraculously uninjured.

Other soldiers at the scene returned fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Two Arabs in a nearby car were injured, either from the terrorist’s fire or the IDF’s fire.

The terrorist was identified as a 28-year-old resident of Jenin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)