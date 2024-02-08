Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ESCALATION IN THE NORTH: 5 IDF Soldiers Injured, 1 Severely, In Hezbollah Attacks Against Israel


A non-commissioned IDF officer was severely injured and two reserve soldiers were lightly injured from an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on Thursday morning.

Also, two reserve soldiers were lightly injured from projectiles launched by Hezbollah at the IDF Biranit base and Har Chermon – also on Thursday morning.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attacks and claimed that it hit an IDF base in Kiryat Shmona.

In response, IDF forces carried out strikes against Hezbollah terror targets in the Khiam region of southern Lebanon, from where the missile was launched at Kiryat Shmona. The IDF also targeted the sources of fire at Biranit and Har Chermon with artillery fire.

