Hamas Rejects Israel Offer To Release 1,500 Prisoners In Exchange For Hostages

Hamas has rebuffed an Israeli proposal to release 1,500 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of all hostages held within the Gaza Strip.

Despite the rejection, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the ongoing negotiations, expressing optimism about the possibility of reaching a resolution but acknowledging significant hurdles.

“We’re now in the process with our counterparts from Qatar, from Egypt, from Israel, in working on that and working very intensely on that with the goal of trying to find an agreement, and I believe that it is possible,” Blinken said during a news conference in Albania.

However, Blinken highlighted the complexity of the situation, saying, “There are some very, very hard issues that have to be resolved. But we’re committed to doing everything we can to move forward and to see if we can reach an agreement.”

The remarks came following recent talks involving the US, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar aimed at brokering a ceasefire in Gaza. The negotiations concluded without a breakthrough earlier this week.

When asked about the possibility of a ceasefire before the start of the month of Ramadan on March 10, Blinken noted challenges stemming from Hamas’ initial response, which included “clear non-starters,” while still leaving room for potential progress.

