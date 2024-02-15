If you want to be a lawyer but can’t go to law school full time, join our virtual session February 22nd to learn about FlexJD

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Are you thinking about becoming a lawyer?

Do you have work or family obligations that prevent you from going to law school full time?

Touro’s new Flextime JD program may be the answer for you!

The only accredited law degree program of its kind, Touro’s Flex JD offers the opportunity to attend classes at our brand new Times Square campus exclusively on Sundays. You can complete the rest of the coursework online on your own time. Flex JD students earn their law degrees in four years and graduates are eligible to sit for the New York State Bar exam upon completion.  Benefit from dedicated faculty, professional development and personalized attention. The school schedule is in sync with the Jewish calendar and only Glatt kosher food is served on campus. Bachelors of Talmudic Law (BTL) is accepted.

Ready to learn more?

Join Touro Law’s Flex JD team for a virtual open house on February 22nd @ 7pm and get all your questions answered. RSVP at at tourolaw.edu/flexjd or contact David Siegel at  [email protected] or 201-725-9527




